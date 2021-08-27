Deri Protocol (DERI) Price Down 21.7% Over Last 7 Days

Deri Protocol (CURRENCY:DERI) traded 9.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. One Deri Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000208 BTC on exchanges. Deri Protocol has a total market capitalization of $4.78 million and approximately $564,777.00 worth of Deri Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Deri Protocol has traded down 21.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002073 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002359 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.81 or 0.00053459 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $62.95 or 0.00130389 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $73.80 or 0.00152861 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003552 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,346.59 or 1.00137490 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $491.28 or 0.01017552 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,204.81 or 0.06637940 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Deri Protocol Profile

Deri Protocol’s launch date was February 8th, 2021. Deri Protocol’s total supply is 412,282,436 coins and its circulating supply is 47,638,409 coins. Deri Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeriProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Deri Protocol is a decentralized protocol to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. Deri is a decentralized protocol for users to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. It is the DeFi way to trade derivatives: to hedge, to speculate, to arbitrage, all on-chain. This is achieved by liquidity pools playing the roles of counterparties for users. “

Buying and Selling Deri Protocol

