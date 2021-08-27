Dero 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $636,213.00 (DERO)

Dero (CURRENCY:DERO) traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. In the last week, Dero has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar. One Dero coin can currently be bought for about $14.91 or 0.00030379 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Dero has a market capitalization of $160.52 million and approximately $636,213.00 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,093.91 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,267.94 or 0.06656508 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $635.71 or 0.01294889 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $175.60 or 0.00357674 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $65.47 or 0.00133356 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $314.27 or 0.00640141 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $160.88 or 0.00327691 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00006051 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.34 or 0.00308264 BTC.

Dero Coin Profile

DERO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,762,419 coins. The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Dero is dero.io . The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io . Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. “

Dero Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

