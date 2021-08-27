Desjardins Comments on Royal Bank of Canada’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:RY)

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) – Equities researchers at Desjardins reduced their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 25th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $8.50 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $8.55.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.84. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 17.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share.

RY has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$139.00 to C$142.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.77.

RY opened at $104.41 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $102.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of $67.78 and a 1 year high of $106.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th will be given a dividend of $0.858 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 25th. This represents a $3.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 58.68%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RY. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 2.2% in the first quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. now owns 192,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,759,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 0.7% in the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,279,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,547,000 after buying an additional 8,413 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 2.4% in the second quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 102,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,429,000 after buying an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 56.0% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,404,000 after buying an additional 5,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 13.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 76,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,060,000 after buying an additional 8,796 shares during the last quarter. 40.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

Further Reading: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.