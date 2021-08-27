Desjardins Comments on The Bank of Nova Scotia’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:BNS)

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) – Desjardins increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in a report issued on Tuesday, August 24th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now expects that the bank will post earnings of $6.01 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.97. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for The Bank of Nova Scotia’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.50 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.08 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$85.00 to C$84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. CIBC raised their price objective on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$91.00 to C$92.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Barclays raised The Bank of Nova Scotia from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Bank of Nova Scotia currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.25.

NYSE:BNS opened at $62.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $76.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a twelve month low of $40.15 and a twelve month high of $68.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.43.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The bank reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.51. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 19.62%. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BNS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,861,842 shares of the bank’s stock worth $208,694,000 after buying an additional 21,203 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in the 1st quarter worth approximately $246,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 211.1% in the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 6,035 shares of the bank’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 4,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.46% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.7095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is 72.68%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.

