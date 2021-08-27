Desjardins Increases National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) Price Target to C$103.00

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Desjardins from C$100.00 to C$103.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on NTIOF. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$89.00 to C$98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$104.00 to C$109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$101.00 to C$104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$101.00 to C$103.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$97.00 to C$99.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.85.

National Bank of Canada stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $78.24. The stock had a trading volume of 3,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,395. National Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of $47.15 and a 12 month high of $80.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.88. The firm has a market cap of $26.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter. National Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 24.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile

National Bank of Canada engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, US Specialty Finance and International (USSF&I), and Other. The Personal and Commercial segment involves in banking, financing, and investing services offered to individuals and businesses as well as insurance operations.

