Desjardins Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) – Desjardins upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 24th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now anticipates that the bank will earn $9.88 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $9.47. Desjardins has a “Hold” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Bank of Montreal’s FY2022 earnings at $9.79 EPS.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BMO. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$139.00 to C$146.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.27.

Shares of BMO opened at $100.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.20. Bank of Montreal has a 1-year low of $56.96 and a 1-year high of $106.88. The stock has a market cap of $65.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.32.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The bank reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.50. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The business had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,947,146 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,045,780,000 after acquiring an additional 418,675 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,935,511 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,087,117,000 after acquiring an additional 3,025,792 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 11,548,599 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,183,609,000 after acquiring an additional 2,864,627 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,230,451 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,150,017,000 after acquiring an additional 157,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,520,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $937,622,000 after acquiring an additional 3,159,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.42% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $0.848 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.16%.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

Read More: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.