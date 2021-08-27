Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) a €23.00 Price Target

TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) received a €23.00 ($27.06) price target from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential downside of 19.13% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TEG. Baader Bank set a €22.00 ($25.88) target price on TAG Immobilien and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.00 ($32.94) target price on shares of TAG Immobilien in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on shares of TAG Immobilien in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €26.00 ($30.59) target price on shares of TAG Immobilien and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €28.00 ($32.94) target price on shares of TAG Immobilien in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €26.62 ($31.32).

Shares of TAG Immobilien stock opened at €28.44 ($33.46) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.37, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.95. TAG Immobilien has a 12-month low of €23.16 ($27.25) and a 12-month high of €29.37 ($34.55). The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €28.08.

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. It also operates commercial real estate properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company managed approximately 88,300 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

