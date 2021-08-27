Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Price Target to $76.00

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $70.00 to $76.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 20.18% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on MRVL. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Marvell Technology from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marvell Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Marvell Technology in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Marvell Technology from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.08.

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL opened at $63.24 on Friday. Marvell Technology has a fifty-two week low of $35.30 and a fifty-two week high of $64.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $51.83 billion, a PE ratio of -166.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.07.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.25% and a negative net margin of 8.13%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Analysts expect that Marvell Technology will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total transaction of $535,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.57, for a total value of $1,071,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 70,000 shares of company stock worth $3,908,100. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRVL. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in Marvell Technology in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in Marvell Technology in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 400.0% in the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in Marvell Technology in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

