Deutsche eMark 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $122.00 (DEM)

Deutsche eMark (CURRENCY:DEM) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. One Deutsche eMark coin can now be purchased for $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Deutsche eMark has a total market cap of $183,932.42 and approximately $122.00 worth of Deutsche eMark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Deutsche eMark has traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Deutsche eMark Coin Profile

Deutsche eMark is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. Deutsche eMark’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,653,541 coins. Deutsche eMark’s official Twitter account is @Deutsche_eMark and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Deutsche eMark is deutsche-emark.de

According to CryptoCompare, “Deutsche eMark is an open source peer-to-peer digital Internet currency. Deutsche eMark stands for fast and secure payments to anyone around the world who has an eMark Wallet. Therefore no banks are required and the fees are low and simple to understand. “

Deutsche eMark Coin Trading

