Deutsche eMark Price Up 0.9% This Week (DEM)

Deutsche eMark (CURRENCY:DEM) traded 11.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 27th. In the last seven days, Deutsche eMark has traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Deutsche eMark coin can currently be purchased for $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. Deutsche eMark has a total market cap of $178,554.83 and approximately $160.00 worth of Deutsche eMark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Deutsche eMark alerts:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000164 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded 69.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000027 BTC.

StrongHands (SHND) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000014 BTC.

PayCoin (XPY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Version (V) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Deutsche eMark Coin Profile

Deutsche eMark (DEM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. Deutsche eMark’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,653,541 coins. The official website for Deutsche eMark is deutsche-emark.de . Deutsche eMark’s official Twitter account is @Deutsche_eMark and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Deutsche eMark is an open source peer-to-peer digital Internet currency. Deutsche eMark stands for fast and secure payments to anyone around the world who has an eMark Wallet. Therefore no banks are required and the fees are low and simple to understand. “

Deutsche eMark Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deutsche eMark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Deutsche eMark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Deutsche eMark using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Deutsche eMark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Deutsche eMark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.