Dev Protocol (DEV) Trading 7.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Dev Protocol (CURRENCY:DEV) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. Over the last week, Dev Protocol has traded up 7.4% against the US dollar. One Dev Protocol coin can now be bought for about $5.31 or 0.00010979 BTC on exchanges. Dev Protocol has a market cap of $5.94 million and $933,634.00 worth of Dev Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Dev Protocol alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00013911 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003248 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $182.25 or 0.00376796 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About Dev Protocol

DEV is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 16th, 2018. Dev Protocol’s total supply is 12,800,887 coins and its circulating supply is 1,118,005 coins. Dev Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeviantCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dev Protocol is devprtcl.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Deviant Coin is a well-decentralized network of Masternodes without superfluous control and intermediaries/gatekeepers with more than 90% pure PoS Block reward phase and ensures lightning-fast and secured transaction, multi-wallets, encrypted messaging, stealth address for complete anonymity, low number of confirmations, low fees and limited number of total coin supply for faster increase of value. Since the Masternodes are constantly connected to the network & perform certain tasks, this allows the coin to achieve faster and more private transactions. “

Dev Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dev Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dev Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dev Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dev Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dev Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.