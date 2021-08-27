DEX Market Capitalization Tops $352,654.15 (DEX)

DEX (CURRENCY:DEX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. DEX has a total market cap of $352,654.15 and $1,669.00 worth of DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DEX has traded 33.8% lower against the dollar. One DEX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DEX alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002038 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.93 or 0.00052853 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003049 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00014058 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002040 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.84 or 0.00052678 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $370.09 or 0.00754407 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.33 or 0.00100551 BTC.

About DEX

DEX (DEX) is a coin. DEX’s total supply is 1,892,996,914 coins and its circulating supply is 191,542,291 coins. DEX’s official Twitter account is @coinbit_coinbit and its Facebook page is accessible here . DEX’s official website is www.coinbit.co.kr

According to CryptoCompare, “DEX is a mining exchange token made by Coinbit, a token designed to overcome the problems of existing mining exchange tokens and to raise the sustainability and return profits to users. “

Buying and Selling DEX

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.