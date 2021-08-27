DEX Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1,669.00 (DEX)

DEX (CURRENCY:DEX) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 27th. DEX has a total market capitalization of $352,654.15 and approximately $1,669.00 worth of DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DEX has traded down 33.8% against the US dollar. One DEX coin can now be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002038 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.93 or 0.00052853 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003049 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00014058 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002040 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.84 or 0.00052678 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $370.09 or 0.00754407 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.33 or 0.00100551 BTC.

DEX is a coin. DEX’s total supply is 1,892,996,914 coins and its circulating supply is 191,542,291 coins. DEX’s official Twitter account is @coinbit_coinbit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DEX is www.coinbit.co.kr

According to CryptoCompare, “DEX is a mining exchange token made by Coinbit, a token designed to overcome the problems of existing mining exchange tokens and to raise the sustainability and return profits to users. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

