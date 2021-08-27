DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) EVP Sells $258,620.00 in Stock

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) EVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 500 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $517.24, for a total value of $258,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Patrick Michael Murphy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 26th, Patrick Michael Murphy sold 500 shares of DexCom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $458.79, for a total value of $229,395.00.

On Monday, June 28th, Patrick Michael Murphy sold 500 shares of DexCom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.49, for a total value of $215,745.00.

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM traded up $3.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $520.71. The stock had a trading volume of 385,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 786,041. DexCom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $305.63 and a fifty-two week high of $528.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 5.25 and a current ratio of 5.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $467.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.18, a P/E/G ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 0.78.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical device company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.33. DexCom had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 24.45%. Research analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DXCM shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on DexCom from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on DexCom from $480.00 to $488.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on DexCom from $485.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. lifted their target price on DexCom from $480.00 to $488.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on DexCom from $468.00 to $546.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $500.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its stake in DexCom by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,936,502 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,055,349,000 after purchasing an additional 645,568 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its stake in DexCom by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,373,148 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $852,886,000 after purchasing an additional 105,339 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in DexCom by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,974,019 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $842,906,000 after purchasing an additional 6,190 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in DexCom by 201.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,868,977 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $671,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in DexCom by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,830,424 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $781,591,000 after purchasing an additional 542,070 shares in the last quarter. 89.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps.

