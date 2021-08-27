DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) by 20.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 516,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 136,465 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.25% of DiamondRock Hospitality worth $5,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 4,743.9% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 3,890 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the first quarter worth about $108,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the 4th quarter worth about $138,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the 1st quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $151,000. 96.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality from $11.50 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Truist raised DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

Shares of NYSE:DRH opened at $8.67 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.58. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 1 year low of $4.52 and a 1 year high of $11.48.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.07). DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative net margin of 155.43% and a negative return on equity of 28.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DiamondRock Hospitality will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DiamondRock Hospitality Profile

DiamondRock Hospitality Co is a real estate investment trust which focuses on lodging properties. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its brands include Autograph Collection Hotels, Courtyard Marriott, Hilton Garden Inn, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, JW Marriott, and Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants.

