DIC Asset (ETR:DIC) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $14.98

DIC Asset AG (ETR:DIC) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of €14.98 ($17.62) and traded as high as €15.37 ($18.08). DIC Asset shares last traded at €15.33 ($18.04), with a volume of 39,097 shares.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DIC. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of DIC Asset in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Baader Bank set a €19.00 ($22.35) price objective on shares of DIC Asset and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €19.50 ($22.94) price objective on shares of DIC Asset in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Warburg Research set a €22.00 ($25.88) price objective on shares of DIC Asset and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €14.00 ($16.47) price objective on shares of DIC Asset and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. DIC Asset presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €17.25 ($20.29).

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €14.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.34.

DIC Asset AG is one of Germany's leading listed property companies, and specialises in commercial real estate. With around 20 years of experience on the German real estate market, the company maintains a regional footprint on all major German markets through six branch offices, and has 169 assets with a combined market value of c.

