DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Stock Position Decreased by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP lessened its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) by 36.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,632 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 14,091 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $2,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,439,664 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $490,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,510 shares during the last quarter. Atreides Management LP grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 2,502,482 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $190,564,000 after purchasing an additional 850,682 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,974,893 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $150,388,000 after purchasing an additional 352,979 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,431,090 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $52,679,000 after purchasing an additional 350,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,103,210 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $84,009,000 after purchasing an additional 42,497 shares during the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DKS traded up $2.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $137.59. The stock had a trading volume of 80,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,863,981. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.68. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.88 and a 12-month high of $136.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.02.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The sporting goods retailer reported $5.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $2.28. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 46.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This is an increase from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is 23.69%.

DKS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $128.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Argus upped their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Raymond James raised shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. DICK’S Sporting Goods presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.90.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

