Digital Insurance Token (DIT) Price Hits $0.0041

Digital Insurance Token (CURRENCY:DIT) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 27th. One Digital Insurance Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Digital Insurance Token has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Digital Insurance Token has a market capitalization of $913,819.99 and $8.00 worth of Digital Insurance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $309.88 or 0.00653881 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 75% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001595 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000854 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000354 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token Profile

Digital Insurance Token (CRYPTO:DIT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 4th, 2017. Digital Insurance Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 224,644,536 coins. Digital Insurance Token’s official Twitter account is @dit_coin . The official message board for Digital Insurance Token is medium.com/@inmediatesg . The Reddit community for Digital Insurance Token is /r/inmediate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Digital Insurance Token is inmediate.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ditcoin Project is not just another crypto project in the crypto-sphere, it's an ERC20 token whose goal is not to re-invent the wheel, Rather bringing some building stones to foster cryptocurrency adoption globally. Our philosophy lies in 2 Major angles; Firstly educating the masses, and secondly pioneering multiple channels for adoption. Thus our Mission to Promote CryptoCurrency through community and assets building. “

Buying and Selling Digital Insurance Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Insurance Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digital Insurance Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digital Insurance Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

