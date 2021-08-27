Digitalcoin Price Down 18.9% Over Last Week (DGC)

Digitalcoin (CURRENCY:DGC) traded 10.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 27th. In the last week, Digitalcoin has traded 18.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Digitalcoin has a market capitalization of $314,608.19 and $3.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Digitalcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0083 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49,053.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,254.91 or 0.06635441 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $637.80 or 0.01300215 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $174.95 or 0.00356659 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.18 or 0.00132873 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $311.64 or 0.00635308 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $161.32 or 0.00328865 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00006054 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 37.4% against the dollar and now trades at $106.08 or 0.00216252 BTC.

Digitalcoin Profile

Digitalcoin (CRYPTO:DGC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 37,703,031 coins. The official website for Digitalcoin is digitalcoin.co . Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Digitalcoin is an alternative open-source cryptocurrency with focus on economic fairness and growth. It uses the tagline “A Currency for the Digital Age”. The Digitalcoin community aims to help facilitate the circulation of digital currency by bridging the gap between the common public and the new cryptocurrency technology. Blocks are hashed using Scrypt, X11 and SHA256 algorithms. The average block confirmation time for Digitalcoin takes about 40 seconds. The total supply of digitalcoins will balance out around 48,166,000 as block halvings occur. “

Buying and Selling Digitalcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitalcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digitalcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

