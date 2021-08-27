Dimecoin Hits Market Capitalization of $2.19 Million (DIME)

Dimecoin (CURRENCY:DIME) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. One Dimecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Dimecoin has traded 4.4% lower against the dollar. Dimecoin has a total market cap of $2.19 million and approximately $516.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001707 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.88 or 0.00124116 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000015 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded up 159.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dimecoin Profile

Dimecoin (CRYPTO:DIME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 555,998,059,584 coins and its circulating supply is 478,333,438,962 coins. The official website for Dimecoin is www.dimecoinnetwork.com . Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DimeCoin is a Quark based cryptocurrency designed to provide greater privacy and security. “

