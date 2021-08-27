Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) Shares Bought by Evoke Wealth LLC

Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) by 116.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 603,311 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 325,042 shares during the period. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Evoke Wealth LLC owned 3.45% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF worth $17,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the second quarter worth $34,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 31.0% during the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the second quarter worth $51,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the second quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the first quarter worth $93,000.

Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.88. 7,610 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,176. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.44. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 52-week low of $25.01 and a 52-week high of $30.37.

