Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) Shares Down 5.3%

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE:DDL)’s stock price fell 5.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $21.68 and last traded at $21.68. 254 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 382,811 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.89.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DDL shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Dingdong (Cayman) in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Dingdong (Cayman) alerts:

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.35.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Dingdong (Cayman) in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Aspex Management HK Ltd purchased a new position in Dingdong (Cayman) in the second quarter valued at approximately $84,870,000. Boyu Capital Investment Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Dingdong (Cayman) in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,734,000. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new position in Dingdong (Cayman) in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,469,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Dingdong (Cayman) in the second quarter valued at about $402,000.

About Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL)

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. It offers vegetables, meat and eggs, fruits, and seafood products, as well as ready-to-eat, ready-to-cook, and ready-to-heat products; and dairy and bakery products, oil and seasonings, prepared meals, rice, noodles and other wheaten products, pre-packaged foods, drinks and liquor, flowers and green plants, and home care and personal care products.

See Also: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Dingdong (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dingdong (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.