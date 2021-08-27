Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Holdings Lowered by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA cut its stake in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,741,024 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 87,902 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned approximately 3.90% of Diodes worth $138,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DIOD. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Diodes by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,823,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $544,804,000 after purchasing an additional 256,658 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Diodes by 44.8% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 993,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,358,000 after acquiring an additional 307,562 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diodes during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,319,000. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Diodes by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 803,946 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,187,000 after acquiring an additional 142,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Diodes by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 768,611 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,365,000 after purchasing an additional 32,833 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Diodes news, SVP Julie Holland sold 5,000 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.86, for a total value of $449,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 8,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.22, for a total value of $801,692.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 332,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,008,514.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 127,141 shares of company stock valued at $10,702,523. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on DIOD shares. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on Diodes in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Diodes from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.80.

DIOD traded up $4.03 on Friday, hitting $97.96. The company had a trading volume of 346,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,012. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 30.71 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.88. Diodes Incorporated has a 1-year low of $45.40 and a 1-year high of $94.51.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.08. Diodes had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 14.91%. Analysts expect that Diodes Incorporated will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies semiconductor products. It offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect and temperature sensors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, North America, and Europe.

