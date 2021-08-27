Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) SVP Francis Tang Sells 7,834 Shares

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) SVP Francis Tang sold 7,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.62, for a total transaction of $749,087.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ DIOD traded up $4.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $97.96. The company had a trading volume of 346,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,012. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.34. Diodes Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $45.40 and a fifty-two week high of $94.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.71 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Get Diodes alerts:

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.08. Diodes had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 14.91%. Sell-side analysts predict that Diodes Incorporated will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DIOD shares. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Diodes from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Diodes in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Diodes currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in shares of Diodes by 0.5% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 31,587 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Diodes by 0.9% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,544 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Diodes by 4.0% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Diodes by 0.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management boosted its position in Diodes by 1.7% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 15,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

About Diodes

Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies semiconductor products. It offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect and temperature sensors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, North America, and Europe.

Recommended Story: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Diodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.