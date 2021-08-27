Direct Line Insurance Group plc (OTCMKTS:DIISY) Short Interest Update

Direct Line Insurance Group plc (OTCMKTS:DIISY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the July 29th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of DIISY remained flat at $$16.85 during trading hours on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.62. Direct Line Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of $13.52 and a fifty-two week high of $18.38.

Get Direct Line Insurance Group alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $1.222 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from Direct Line Insurance Group’s previous dividend of $1.21.

DIISY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Direct Line Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Direct Line Insurance Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.83.

Direct Line Insurance Group Company Profile

Direct Line Insurance Group Plc engages in the provision of general insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines and Commercial. The Motor segment consists of personal motor insurance cover together with the associated legal expenses business.

See Also: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Direct Line Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direct Line Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.