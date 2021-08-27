Direct Line Insurance Group plc (OTCMKTS:DIISY) Short Interest Update

Direct Line Insurance Group plc (OTCMKTS:DIISY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the July 29th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of DIISY remained flat at $$16.85 during trading hours on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.62. Direct Line Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of $13.52 and a fifty-two week high of $18.38.
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $1.222 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from Direct Line Insurance Group’s previous dividend of $1.21.
Direct Line Insurance Group Company Profile
Direct Line Insurance Group Plc engages in the provision of general insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines and Commercial. The Motor segment consists of personal motor insurance cover together with the associated legal expenses business.
