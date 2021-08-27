Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA) Shares Up 7.9%

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA)’s stock price traded up 7.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $91.54 and last traded at $91.54. 594,798 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 7,975,554 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.87.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $88.47.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the first quarter worth about $63,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $98,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the 1st quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the second quarter valued at about $172,000.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Small Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe, and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

