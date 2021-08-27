Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 413,587 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 6,108,104 shares.The stock last traded at $122.00 and had previously closed at $119.76.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.46.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the second quarter worth $39,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the first quarter valued at $63,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the second quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the first quarter valued at $222,000.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares, formerly Direxion Daily Large Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

