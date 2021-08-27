Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Purchased by Spectrum Management Group LLC

Spectrum Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 11.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,738 shares during the period. Discover Financial Services comprises 1.0% of Spectrum Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Spectrum Management Group LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $5,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. First Interstate Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.4% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 44,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,216,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $522,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $173,000. 78.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Discover Financial Services stock traded up $3.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $133.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 840,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,164,368. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $51.74 and a twelve month high of $135.69. The company has a market capitalization of $39.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $124.39.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $1.87. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 36.50% and a return on equity of 46.03%. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.20) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, July 21st that allows the company to repurchase $2.40 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

In related news, CAO Shifra Kolsky sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.11, for a total value of $101,688.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $458,867.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary K. Bush sold 3,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.21, for a total transaction of $471,155.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,575,224.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,624 shares of company stock valued at $2,477,843. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DFS. upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.41.

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

