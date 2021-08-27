Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Stock Position Lessened by Amica Retiree Medical Trust

Amica Retiree Medical Trust lessened its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,084 shares during the quarter. Discover Financial Services makes up about 1.9% of Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $3,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Interstate Bank purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth about $304,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 6.6% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services in the first quarter valued at about $300,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 0.4% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 44,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,216,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the first quarter worth about $277,000. 78.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Discover Financial Services stock opened at $130.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $51.36 and a 12 month high of $135.69. The firm has a market cap of $39.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.39.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by $1.87. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 46.03% and a net margin of 36.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.20) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 16.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.56%.

Discover Financial Services announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, July 21st that permits the company to repurchase $2.40 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DFS. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Discover Financial Services from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.41.

In other news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 3,824 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.21, for a total transaction of $471,155.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 53,366 shares in the company, valued at $6,575,224.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Shifra Kolsky sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.11, for a total transaction of $101,688.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,867.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,624 shares of company stock valued at $2,477,843. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

