DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) Shares Up 9%

DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM)’s stock price shot up 9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $41.97 and last traded at $41.97. 2,806 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 158,201 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.51.
A number of research firms recently commented on BOOM. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of DMC Global from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DMC Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.
The stock has a market capitalization of $785.70 million, a PE ratio of 291.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.99.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of DMC Global by 576.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of DMC Global by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DMC Global by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DMC Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DMC Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.
DMC Global Company Profile (NASDAQ:BOOM)
DMC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of technical products and services in the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces explosion-welded clad metal plates for the construction of corrosion resistant industrial processing equipment and specialized transition joints.
