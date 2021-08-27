DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) Shares Up 9%

DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM)’s stock price shot up 9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $41.97 and last traded at $41.97. 2,806 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 158,201 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.51.

A number of research firms recently commented on BOOM. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of DMC Global from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DMC Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

The stock has a market capitalization of $785.70 million, a PE ratio of 291.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.99.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). DMC Global had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 1.14%. The firm had revenue of $65.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. DMC Global’s quarterly revenue was up 51.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DMC Global Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of DMC Global by 576.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of DMC Global by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DMC Global by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DMC Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DMC Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

DMC Global Company Profile (NASDAQ:BOOM)

DMC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of technical products and services in the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces explosion-welded clad metal plates for the construction of corrosion resistant industrial processing equipment and specialized transition joints.

