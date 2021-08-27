Dmg Mori Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:GIL) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $41.82

Dmg Mori Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:GIL) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of €41.82 ($49.20) and traded as high as €42.10 ($49.53). Dmg Mori Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at €42.10 ($49.53), with a volume of 4,997 shares.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €41.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.64.

About Dmg Mori Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:GIL)

DMG MORI AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT produces and sells cutting machine tools worldwide. It operates through Machine Tools and Industrial Services segments. The company's Machine Tools segment offers turning machines, such as universal turning machines to turn-mill centers; vertical and horizontal production turning and multi-spindle machining centers; 5-axis milling centers; ultrasonic, lasertec, and additive manufacturing products; and laser deposition welding and powder-bed selective laser melting services, as well as software solutions.

Featured Article: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Dmg Mori Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dmg Mori Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.