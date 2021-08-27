DMM: Governance Price Down 5.5% Over Last 7 Days (DMG)

DMM: Governance (CURRENCY:DMG) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. DMM: Governance has a total market capitalization of $2.49 million and $765,468.00 worth of DMM: Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DMM: Governance has traded down 5.5% against the US dollar. One DMM: Governance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0496 or 0.00000103 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About DMM: Governance

DMM: Governance is a coin. Its launch date was May 18th, 2020. DMM: Governance’s total supply is 249,511,173 coins and its circulating supply is 50,171,667 coins. DMM: Governance’s official Twitter account is @DMMDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “DMM: Governance allows users to earn 6.25% on ETH, DAI, and USDC with DeFi Money Market (DMM) all backed by real-world income-generating assets viewable on-chain. “

DMM: Governance Coin Trading

