DNotes Price Down 0.1% Over Last 7 Days (NOTE)

DNotes (CURRENCY:NOTE) traded 65.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. DNotes has a total market capitalization of $13,113.62 and $1.00 worth of DNotes was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DNotes has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. One DNotes coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded down 31.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000039 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DNotes Coin Profile

DNotes (CRYPTO:NOTE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 16th, 2014. DNotes’ total supply is 155,043,262 coins and its circulating supply is 135,043,262 coins. DNotes’ official Twitter account is @DNotesCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . DNotes’ official website is dnotescoin.com . The Reddit community for DNotes is https://reddit.com/r/DNotes and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DNotes is a shared stake concept, placing a large percentage of the coins in the hands of many, increasing personal stake and personal interest in the coin in promoting the long term value of the currency. A rapid acceptance by a very large number of individuals and groups generating the most liquidity and high transactional value is their goal.To ensure the best future for DNotes, their development team will remain focused, swift and agile in the relentless pursuit of technology changes and bring you the best as they become available. The development team is currently working on mobile application integration and development. “

DNotes Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DNotes directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DNotes should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DNotes using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

