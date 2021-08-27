Doc.com Token Market Cap Hits $2.69 Million (MTC)

Doc.com Token (CURRENCY:MTC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. One Doc.com Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Doc.com Token has traded down 15.2% against the dollar. Doc.com Token has a total market cap of $2.69 million and approximately $192,153.00 worth of Doc.com Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002038 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.89 or 0.00052767 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003076 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00014103 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002041 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.13 or 0.00053254 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $372.09 or 0.00758327 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.41 or 0.00100704 BTC.

Doc.com Token Profile

Doc.com Token (MTC) is a coin. Its launch date was January 15th, 2018. Doc.com Token’s total supply is 783,285,021 coins and its circulating supply is 760,594,391 coins. Doc.com Token’s official Twitter account is @Docademic . Doc.com Token’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/MTC . The Reddit community for Doc.com Token is /r/Docademic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Doc.com Token is mtc.docademic.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The DOCADEMIC PLATFORM is a single globally-sourced healthcare service platform for the public that begins with free Human Doctor-AI assisted Video Telemedicine service (Docademic App) already in use in 20 countries by thousands of users and an associated suite of AI assisted tools and social network for the medical community (Docademic for Doctors). Combined, these produce the highest level of free basic quality healthcare allowing any individual to access the benefits and knowledge of healthcare. A universal native Token: the Medical Token Currency, MTC is the fuel that will power all services DOCADEMIC provides. “

