Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 4,770 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 71,535 shares.The stock last traded at $83.20 and had previously closed at $81.48.

Several analysts recently weighed in on DCBO shares. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Docebo from C$90.00 to C$100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Docebo in a report on Monday, August 16th. CIBC upped their target price on Docebo from C$83.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Docebo from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on Docebo from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.60.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -313.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.39.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.30). Equities research analysts anticipate that Docebo Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Docebo in the second quarter worth approximately $159,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Docebo in the first quarter worth approximately $236,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Docebo by 97.4% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Docebo in the first quarter worth approximately $1,298,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Docebo in the first quarter worth approximately $21,445,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.86% of the company’s stock.

Docebo Company Profile (NASDAQ:DCBO)

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

