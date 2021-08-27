Dock (DOCK) Price Down 7.1% This Week

Dock (CURRENCY:DOCK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 27th. One Dock coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0929 or 0.00000197 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Dock has a total market capitalization of $64.13 million and $10.36 million worth of Dock was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Dock has traded down 7.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Solana (SOL) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.12 or 0.00172036 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.83 or 0.00052665 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003016 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00014217 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002123 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.07 or 0.00053177 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $358.40 or 0.00760082 BTC.

Dock Profile

Dock (DOCK) is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 17th, 2018. Dock’s total supply is 854,858,463 coins and its circulating supply is 690,645,623 coins. The Reddit community for Dock is /r/dockio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dock’s official Twitter account is @dock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dock’s official website is dock.io . Dock’s official message board is blog.dock.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Dock.io is an Ethereum-based data exchange. DOCK is an ERC20 utility token that powers the Dock.io ecosystem. Dock is open and permissionless across their technology, network and governance. By enabling any organization or developer to issue via Dock, they aim to work together across markets and industries. The Dock utility token (DOCK) plays a key role in aligning incentives across all of the Dock network’s participants including issuers, validators, token holders, and the Dock Association, and ensures collaboration and growth. “

Dock Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dock should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

