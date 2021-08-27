Doctors Coin Reaches Market Capitalization of $195.88 Million (DRS)

Doctors Coin (CURRENCY:DRS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 27th. Over the last week, Doctors Coin has traded 1.8% lower against the dollar. Doctors Coin has a market capitalization of $195.88 million and $4.80 million worth of Doctors Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Doctors Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.85 or 0.00001766 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Doctors Coin

DRS is a PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2016. Doctors Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 229,741,603 coins. Doctors Coin’s official website is drscoin.net . The official message board for Doctors Coin is t.me/beautypaycoin . Doctors Coin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalRupees

According to CryptoCompare, “Digital Ruppes is an anonymous Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that uses the Scrypt algorithm. The first five blocks of the DRS blockchain were premined to destributed in the ICO, during which 490 (99% of the premined supply) could be exchanged for bitcoin. “

Doctors Coin Coin Trading

