Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Bought by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 207.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,865 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,383 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $3,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DG. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of Hutchinson grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. 85.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $225.90 on Friday. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $173.50 and a 1-year high of $239.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $226.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.54.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.08. Dollar General had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 7.96%. The firm had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.82%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Dollar General from $231.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 31st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Dollar General from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, upped their price target on Dollar General from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $240.59.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

