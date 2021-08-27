Dollar General (NYSE:DG) PT Raised to $260.00 at Raymond James

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $235.00 to $260.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.10% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on DG. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Dollar General from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup lifted their target price on Dollar General from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. lifted their target price on Dollar General from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Bank of America lowered Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Dollar General from $231.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.32.

Get Dollar General alerts:

DG stock opened at $225.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $53.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.54. Dollar General has a 1 year low of $173.50 and a 1 year high of $239.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $226.22.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.59 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 7.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.12 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Dollar General will post 10.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DG. Capital International Investors bought a new position in Dollar General in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,029,084,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Dollar General by 10,060.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,909,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,640,000 after buying an additional 2,881,111 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 31.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,223,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480,313 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 803.9% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 983,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,142,000 after purchasing an additional 874,979 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the first quarter valued at approximately $142,597,000. 85.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

Further Reading: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.