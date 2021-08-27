Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Price Target Cut to $120.00

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) had its price target dropped by research analysts at UBS Group from $130.00 to $120.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 30.01% from the stock’s previous close.

DLTR has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Dollar Tree from $131.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler cut Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Dollar Tree from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. dropped their price objective on Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised Dollar Tree from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.69.

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $92.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,165,016. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $99.94. Dollar Tree has a 12-month low of $84.41 and a 12-month high of $120.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.87.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.22. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Dollar Tree will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Gregory M. Bridgeford bought 5,100 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $99.02 per share, for a total transaction of $505,002.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,018.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard L. Mcneely sold 7,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.16, for a total value of $772,356.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,276.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 25,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,963,000 after acquiring an additional 3,061 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dollar Tree in the 1st quarter worth $1,957,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,722,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,103,000 after acquiring an additional 88,107 shares during the last quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Dollar Tree in the 2nd quarter worth $3,115,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 951,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,924,000 after acquiring an additional 25,375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

