Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 213,109 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 2,165,016 shares.The stock last traded at $91.75 and had previously closed at $93.48.

DLTR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $131.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Dollar Tree currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.69.

The stock has a market cap of $21.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $99.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.46 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 20.64%. Dollar Tree’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Richard L. Mcneely sold 7,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.16, for a total transaction of $772,356.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,276.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory M. Bridgeford purchased 5,100 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $99.02 per share, with a total value of $505,002.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 899 shares in the company, valued at $89,018.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 10,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 147.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,086,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,089,000 after acquiring an additional 648,157 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,990,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 232,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,054,000 after acquiring an additional 6,062 shares in the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

