Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DMZPY) Short Interest Down 66.7% in August

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DMZPY) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the July 29th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DMZPY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Domino’s Pizza Enterprises from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Citigroup upgraded Domino’s Pizza Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Domino’s Pizza Enterprises from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, upgraded Domino’s Pizza Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Domino’s Pizza Enterprises presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of DMZPY stock remained flat at $$52.37 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 22 shares, compared to its average volume of 586. Domino’s Pizza Enterprises has a 52-week low of $27.50 and a 52-week high of $52.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.14.

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Ltd. engages in the management of retail food outlets and franchise services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Australia/New Zealand, Europe, and Japan. The company was founded on December 27, 1983 and is headquartered in Brisbane, Australia.

