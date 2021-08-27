Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Price Target Raised to $111.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $93.00 to $111.00 in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.61% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on DOMO. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Domo from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$100.00 price target on shares of Domo in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Domo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.00.

NASDAQ DOMO opened at $97.70 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $86.40. Domo has a 1 year low of $31.01 and a 1 year high of $98.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of -37.58 and a beta of 2.97.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $62.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.86 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.37) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Domo will post -2.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Domo news, Director Dana L. Evan sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.70, for a total value of $78,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,172,315.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 7,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.18, for a total transaction of $604,557.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,082 shares of company stock worth $1,039,850 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Domo by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,235,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,698,000 after purchasing an additional 52,313 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Domo by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,210,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,448,000 after purchasing an additional 67,347 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Domo by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,532,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,907,000 after purchasing an additional 238,689 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Domo by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 842,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,071,000 after purchasing an additional 149,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Domo by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 616,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,792,000 after purchasing an additional 75,118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.22% of the company’s stock.

About Domo

Domo, Inc designs, develops, and markets executive management software solutions. It offers customized software tools for business operations, customer relationship management, human resources, and financial reporting. The company was founded by Joshua G. James in September 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

