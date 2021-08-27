DomRaider (DRT) Trading Up 79.8% This Week

DomRaider (CURRENCY:DRT) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 27th. DomRaider has a total market cap of $398,962.21 and $1,087.00 worth of DomRaider was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DomRaider has traded up 79.8% against the US dollar. One DomRaider coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002069 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.66 or 0.00053090 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003091 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00014102 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002071 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.88 or 0.00053546 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $370.41 or 0.00766267 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.38 or 0.00100080 BTC.

DomRaider Profile

DomRaider (DRT) is a coin. It was first traded on October 18th, 2017. DomRaider’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 591,500,000 coins. The official website for DomRaider is token.domraider.com . The Reddit community for DomRaider is /r/DomRaider and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DomRaider’s official Twitter account is @domraider and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DomRaider network is an open-source blockchain dedicated to the decentralization of auctions in real time. It will be transparent, adaptable and inter-operable, without compromising on speed. Live auctioneers, escrow, appraisal experts, delivery services and online auctions providers will all be able to join the network, provide their services and add value to the blockchain. “

DomRaider Coin Trading

