DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) CFO Prabir Adarkar Sells 5,000 Shares

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) CFO Prabir Adarkar sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.50, for a total value of $952,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Prabir Adarkar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 20th, Prabir Adarkar sold 62,016 shares of DoorDash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.55, for a total value of $11,383,036.80.

On Wednesday, July 14th, Prabir Adarkar sold 5,000 shares of DoorDash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total value of $858,500.00.

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Prabir Adarkar sold 40,000 shares of DoorDash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.85, for a total value of $6,994,000.00.

On Monday, June 7th, Prabir Adarkar sold 488,689 shares of DoorDash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.39, for a total value of $69,584,426.71.

Shares of DASH stock traded down $3.06 on Friday, reaching $187.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,690,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,227,706. DoorDash, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.13 and a 12-month high of $256.09. The firm has a market cap of $63.51 billion and a P/E ratio of -25.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.31.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Research analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DASH shares. KGI Securities started coverage on DoorDash in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Gordon Haskett started coverage on DoorDash in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $206.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their target price on DoorDash from $160.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on DoorDash from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DoorDash has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DASH. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in DoorDash by 81.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,920,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,986,000 after acquiring an additional 4,899,900 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in DoorDash by 197.9% in the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 6,723,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,659,000 after acquiring an additional 4,466,620 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in DoorDash by 46.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,011,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,498,698,000 after acquiring an additional 4,442,806 shares during the last quarter. Discovery Value Fund bought a new position in DoorDash in the first quarter valued at $534,668,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in DoorDash by 218.4% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,969,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,655,000 after acquiring an additional 3,408,936 shares during the last quarter. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

