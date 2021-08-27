Dora Factory (DORA) 24-Hour Volume Hits $30.26 Million

Dora Factory (CURRENCY:DORA) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 27th. One Dora Factory coin can currently be purchased for $9.80 or 0.00020485 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Dora Factory has traded up 16% against the U.S. dollar. Dora Factory has a market capitalization of $23.99 million and $30.26 million worth of Dora Factory was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dora Factory Coin Profile

DORA is a coin. It was first traded on March 21st, 2021. Dora Factory’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,448,833 coins. Dora Factory’s official Twitter account is @DoraFactory

According to CryptoCompare, “Dora Factory is an open-source, community-driven venture builder with the mission to empower hackers by creating tools for decentralized venture organizations to thrive. The vision of Dora Factory is to build a DAO-as-a-Service infrastructure that empowers every DAO with the right toolkits to better engage with and incentivize open-source developers and hackers on their way to building the next venture. “

Buying and Selling Dora Factory

