Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning cut its holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 202,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,718 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned about 0.14% of Dover worth $30,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DOV. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Dover in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Dover by 83.8% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dover during the first quarter worth about $35,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Dover during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Dover during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DOV shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Dover from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Dover from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Dover from $164.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Dover from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.00.

DOV traded up $0.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $174.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 742,872. Dover Co. has a 52-week low of $105.40 and a 52-week high of $175.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $161.13. The company has a market capitalization of $25.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.22. Dover had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 11.84%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Dover’s payout ratio is 34.92%.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

