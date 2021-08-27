DoYourTip (DYT) Market Cap Reaches $652,313.07

DoYourTip (CURRENCY:DYT) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 27th. Over the last seven days, DoYourTip has traded down 3.3% against the dollar. One DoYourTip coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.45 or 0.00000954 BTC on major exchanges. DoYourTip has a total market cap of $652,313.07 and $28,721.00 worth of DoYourTip was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About DoYourTip

DoYourTip is a coin. DoYourTip’s total supply is 1,450,470 coins. DoYourTip’s official website is doyourtip.io . The official message board for DoYourTip is medium.com/@DoYourTip . DoYourTip’s official Twitter account is @DoYourTip and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “$DYT is a deflationary ERC20 token with a 2% burn rate. It combines the deflationary feature with off-chain tipping and Enjin collectibles. “

Buying and Selling DoYourTip

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DoYourTip directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DoYourTip should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DoYourTip using one of the exchanges listed above.

