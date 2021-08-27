DPRating (RATING) Trading Down 10.1% This Week

DPRating (CURRENCY:RATING) traded up 6.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 27th. One DPRating coin can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. DPRating has a total market cap of $977,645.46 and approximately $27,230.00 worth of DPRating was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DPRating has traded down 10.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002038 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.93 or 0.00052853 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003049 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00014058 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002040 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.84 or 0.00052678 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $370.09 or 0.00754407 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.33 or 0.00100551 BTC.

About DPRating

RATING is a coin. Its launch date was May 31st, 2018. DPRating’s total supply is 9,362,961,677 coins and its circulating supply is 2,140,429,993 coins. DPRating’s official website is token.dprating.com . DPRating’s official Twitter account is @DPRating and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DPRating is medium.com/@dprating

According to CryptoCompare, “DPRating is a quantitative crypto rating agency founded in May 2017. Since its inception, DPRating has released a comprehensive ICO rating model, SmartICO, and conducted in-depth rating for dozens of projects. DPRating has gone on to improve and expand its ratings into three models with different concentrations: Embryo, Growth, and Mature. Each model is adapted to evaluate projects in different development phases. In the future, it will continue to refine these models to achieve more accurate and scientific results. Apart from the quantitative ratings, DPRating's services also include due diligence investigation, ranking lists (Code audits and quality of token listings across different exchanges ), and indexes (DPC and BVIX). “

DPRating Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DPRating directly using U.S. dollars.

