DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Director Sells $1,873,620.00 in Stock

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Director John S. Salter sold 31,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,873,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of DKNG traded up $2.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.01. The stock had a trading volume of 12,909,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,365,577. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.71. DraftKings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.47 and a fifty-two week high of $74.38. The firm has a market cap of $24.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.18 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 4.72.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings in the second quarter worth about $493,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of DraftKings by 59.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 569,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,723,000 after acquiring an additional 213,273 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of DraftKings by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,565,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,183,000 after purchasing an additional 616,102 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in DraftKings in the 2nd quarter worth about $11,320,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in DraftKings in the 2nd quarter worth about $277,000. 49.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of DraftKings in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Argus lowered their target price on shares of DraftKings from $78.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Cowen raised shares of DraftKings from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of DraftKings from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.83.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

